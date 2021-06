Boston Catalano is a dynamic singer and songwriter from America’s hometown Plymouth, Massachusetts. Boston is known for her high energy stage performance as a rock and roll front woman as well as for her passion for vocal craft. She is fluent in variety of vocal styles, with rock and roll being her forte. Boston has released albums with 2 original rock bands, as a solo artist, and as a featured vocal artist on DJ collaborations. In 2021, Boston Catalano teamed up with AJ Funk to deliver Dance With Me Baby – their first Funktasy release.