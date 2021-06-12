Column: Here's why 12 is the perfect number of teams for the College Football Playoff expansion

NFL.com analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a “first look” at some of college football’s top players for 2021. This is the second in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason. One of the biggest surprises of the past NFL draft season was that Ohio State’s Chris Olave decided not to be a part of it. Many expected him to move on to the next level after he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as Justin Fields’ top target last season, but he announced in January that he would be returning to the Buckeyes for his senior year. I was eager to dig into his game film given the hype he’s already generated, and it was easy to see why he’s so highly regarded. Here’s my initial scouting report after watching tape from three of his games: Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds (school measurements). 2020…