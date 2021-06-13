Buchanan softball wins Division 3 regional

CENTREVILLE — Buchanan's girls softball team has been unranked all season. It doesn't seem to bothered the Bucks a bit. They just continue to win. Buchanan and senior pitcher Sophia Lozmack overcame the 90-degree heat and surprising struggles at the plate to win the Division 3 regional championship Saturday. The Bucks got past Watervliet 5-2 in the semifinals and then won a 2-1 nine-inning thriller over No. 6-ranked Schoolcraft in the title game on Lozmack's walk-off hit.