Corpus Christi, TX

House fire in Flour Bluff quickly put out

By Scot Thomas
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MppUv_0aSfKx3v00

Crews from NAS Corpus Christi, Nueces County ESD No. 2 and the Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crossbill Street in Flour Bluff on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the garage of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames and managed to keep it from spreading to the home.

The garage was heavily damaged in the blaze, but the house was mostly untouched by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

CCFD battle fire on Daly Dr.

Investigtors are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed 2 RV's and one building Saturday afternoon on Daly Dr. The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. and when crews arrived they discovered a small two-story building and two RV's on fire. Firefighters managed to keep the fire contained to those three areas, and they were able bring it under control quickly.