Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Reveals Who She Thinks Left the Infamous Coffee Cup

Game of Thrones fans are celebrating Peter Dinklage’s birthday on Twitter. Of course, the Tyrion Lannister actor is a fan favorite. He’s had an astronomic rise in popularity since the HBO series concluded. (Remember when he was a major part of Destiny?) But, at any rate, the work just keeps on coming for Dinklage. He even had a small role in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri, the Dwarf who crafted Stormbreaker for Thor as he went to take vengeance on Thanos after visiting Nidavellir. You probably aren’t going to see much more of the star in the upcoming spinoffs from Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin. He previously said that the production was going well. The author even said that he didn’t expect it to interfere with The Winds of Winter.