Orioles' Austin Hays: Possibly dealing with injury
Manager Brandon Hyde said following Saturday's loss to the Rays that Hays may have tweaked something late in the game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Hyde wasn't especially specific, noting that he did not know all the details regarding the possible injury. Hays returned from a hamstring strain Friday, but it's not clear if this potential issue is related to the previous injury. Further update on Hays will likely be given later Saturday or early Sunday.www.cbssports.com