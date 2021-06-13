Athletics' James Kaprielian: Posts dominant quality start

Six years ago, James Kaprielian was a Yankees’ first-round pick, taken 16th overall in the 2015 draft ahead of future All-Stars Walker Buehler, Mike Soroka and Brandon Lowe. Before helping the A’s beat the Yankees 5-3 at the Stadium on Friday, Kaprielian told the San Francisco Chronicle he wanted to “be the piece that helps [the A’s] be the winning side” in the trade that sent him away from the Yankees, the team he rooted for growing up. That trade to Oakland was four years ago and happened as part of the package that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees. When he took the mound in a kelly green uniform on Friday, making his seventh career start with the Athletics, he finally got his chance to pitch at the stadium where he imagined his big league dreams coming true, getting his first shot at retribution against the organization that offloaded him.