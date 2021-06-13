Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Posts dominant quality start

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Kaprielian (3-1) earned the win Saturday against the Royals after tossing six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while fanning seven. Kaprielian was absolutely dominant Saturday and while he allowed six baserunners, only one of those reached third base. The right-hander has given up two or fewer runs in all but one of his outings this season and has looked outstanding thus far. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Yankees.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Kaprielian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Yankees#Quality Start#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Bay Area

James Kaprielian Beats Yankees in Return, Holds No Trade Grudges

Kaprielian vanquishes Yankees, holds no grudges for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At a quick glance, James Kaprielian appeared locked in. The Athletics starter was throwing to the New York Yankees on Friday night, the team that selected him in the first round (16th overall) of the 2015 MLB Draft.
MLBPress Democrat

James Kaprielian makes it to Bronx, leads A’s over Yankees 5-3

NEW YORK — James Kaprielian walked to Yankee Stadium’s warning track, hours before finally pitching in the Bronx for the first time. He soaked in views of the ballpark he once envisioned as his future home. “If I’m able to find that moment of silence and kind of that quiet...
MLBbettingpros.com

A's rookie Kaprielian looks to continue hot start against the Yankees

Oakland Athletics rookie starting pitcher James Kaprielian is off to a great start, and looks to keep the momentum going in tonight's road series opener against the New York Yankees. Betting Impact:. The Yankees are -134 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Those that are avid followers of the New...
MLBNY Daily News

Yankees get punished by former first-round pick James Kaprielian

Six years ago, James Kaprielian was a Yankees’ first-round pick, taken 16th overall in the 2015 draft ahead of future All-Stars Walker Buehler, Mike Soroka and Brandon Lowe. Before helping the A’s beat the Yankees 5-3 at the Stadium on Friday, Kaprielian told the San Francisco Chronicle he wanted to “be the piece that helps [the A’s] be the winning side” in the trade that sent him away from the Yankees, the team he rooted for growing up. That trade to Oakland was four years ago and happened as part of the package that sent Sonny Gray to the Yankees. When he took the mound in a kelly green uniform on Friday, making his seventh career start with the Athletics, he finally got his chance to pitch at the stadium where he imagined his big league dreams coming true, getting his first shot at retribution against the organization that offloaded him.
MLBNew York Post

James Kaprielian shows Yankees what they’re missing

The Athletics assign their hotel rooms alphabetically on the road — probably not an uncommon practice — so James Kaprielian and Tony Kemp usually find themselves as neighbors. On Thursday, enjoying a day off in Manhattan, the neighbors looked ahead. “He said, ‘Man, I just can’t wait for tomorrow,’ ”...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Jameson Taillon vs. James Kaprielian

After a much-needed sweep of the Blue Jays in Buffalo, the Yankees are returning home for the weekend, but don’t expect things to get easier. Next up for the Yankees is a three-game set against the Oakland Athletics, starting tonight at Yankee Stadium. The A’s come in with one of the best records in all of baseball, with just one win fewer the the MLB-best Giants. They’ve got several players have excellent offensive seasons, and the rotation they’ll run out this weekend has been pretty strong so far this year.
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the better starting pitcher in Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers on Wednesday

The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics in game three of their series Wednesday night in Texas. The Texas Rangers took game one of the series but the Oakland Athletics took game two last night in dominant fashion 13-6. Mike Foltynewicz gets the ball tonight for the Rangers. He has a 1-7 record and a 5.59 ERA. The Athletics send James Kaprielian to the hill with a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA. This game will come down to starting pitching and there’s no reason to trust Foltynewicz against a hot Athletics lineup.
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Kyle Gibson: Records another quality start

Gibson allowed two runs on four hits, striking out five and walking two over six innings in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision. The righty has now achieved a quality start in 10 of his 12 starts this season, and has not yielded more than three runs in any outing since his opening day debacle. Gibson's 2.13 ERA, slightly inflated by Wednesday's performance, remains the lowest among qualified American League starters. With two off-days upcoming for the Rangers, Gibson is scheduled to start next Wednesday in Houston.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Anderson: Quality start in loss

Anderson (3-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts in six innings. He took the loss versus the Dodgers on Wednesday. Unfortunately for Anderson, his two biggest mistakes left the yard off the bat of Justin Turner. Beyond those two homers, the southpaw was decent but not spectacular. He completed six innings for the first time since May 9 and just the fourth time in 12 starts overall. For the year, he has a 4.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB across 67.2 innings. Anderson lines up for a favorable start in Washington next week.
MLBMLB

Lamet dominates until start unravels in sixth

SAN DIEGO -- For five innings on Tuesday night, Dinelson Lamet did everything the Padres could've asked for. Sure, Lamet hung a slider that Willson Contreras deposited in the left-field seats in the top of the fourth inning. But he didn't allow another run, striking out six, and allowing that lone hit.
MLBThe State-Journal

Kowar scheduled to start for Royals at Athletics

Kansas City Royals (30-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (38-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -150, Royals +130; over/under is 8...
Baseballnumberfire.com

Skye Bolt starting for Athletics Thursday night

Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bolt is getting the nod in center field while batting ninth in the order against Royals starter Mike Minor. In 3 plate appearances this season, Bolt has yet to reach base.
MLBfantasypros.com

Zach Eflin tosses quality start in no-decision Wednesday

Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Wednesday's no-decision against the Braves. Eflin was actually on the hook for the loss until the Phillies walked things off in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to a home run from Luke Williams. Eflin had lost four straight starts coming into Wednesday and almost lost his fifth despite three quality starts over that span. He'll take a 3.89 ERA into his next start against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Takes loss despite quality start

Ryu (5-4) was charged with the loss Thursday against the White Sox after giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning three across six innings. Ryu got off to a slow start and gave up all three runs during the first inning, and while he settled in and allowed just three baserunners before departing the contest, he was still charged with his fourth loss of the campaign. The veteran left-hander has given up three or fewer earned runs in five of his last six outings, however, and he continues to pitch well despite having an occasional down game here and there. His next start is scheduled for next week at home against the Yankees.
BaseballCBS Sports

Athletics' Skye Bolt: Hitless in first start

Bolt started in center field and went 0-for-3 in a loss to the Royals on Thursday. The 27-year-old made his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 1 and came up empty at the plate. Bolt, who raised expectations with a .375/.488/.625 slash line over 80 plate appearances with the Aviators, may have an opportunity to start occasionally while Ramon Laureano (hip) remains sidelined.