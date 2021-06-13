Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH” Marcus Stroman pitches New York Mets past San Diego Padres, 4-1

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8cov_0aSfK39q00

Marcus Stroman again provided length in a strong outing Saturday afternoon and Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar homered for the host New York Mets, who beat the San Diego Padres 4-1.

The Mets have won five of six, including four straight over the Padres. San Diego has lost six of seven.

Stroman (6-4) carried a shutout into the seventh, when Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a one-out homer into the second deck in left field. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and one walk while tying a season-high with eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. It was the career-best seventh straight start in which Stroman has gone at least six innings.

Aaron Loup got the final two outs of the seventh, Seth Lugo threw a hitless eighth and Edwin Diaz earned his 12th save with a perfect ninth.

The Mets wasted no time providing Stroman with all the support he’d need in the first, when Joe Musgrove plunked Villar, the leadoff batter, before Lindor homered on the next pitch. Lindor is batting .314 with three homers and six RBIs in his last 13 games after hitting .182 with three homers and nine RBIs in his first 42 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0aSfK39q00 Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 posteason picture, format and schedule

Musgrove retired 12 in a row between the second and fifth before the Mets added another run in the sixth, when Lindor drew a leadoff walk, went to third on Pete Alonso’s single and scored when Dominic Smith beat out a potential double play ball.

Villar homered well into the second deck in right leading off the bottom of the eighth against Pierce Johnson.

Tommy Pham singled three times to account for half of the Padres’ six hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErySb_0aSfK39q00 Also Read:
3 ideal Joey Gallo trade landing spots

Musgrove (4-6) allowed the three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out a career-high five straight batters spanning the third and fourth frames.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Pierce Johnson
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Homer
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Athletics#New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets, San Diego Padres announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres open a three-game series in Queens on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:San Diego Padres at New York...
MLBarcamax.com

Another stellar Marcus Stroman start, another Mets win over the Padres

NEW YORK — On the very first play of the game, Pete Alonso’s flip to Marcus Stroman went awry. Covering first, Stroman dove to the ground in his attempt to corral the ball. Tommy Pham was safe at first and awarded a base hit. Stroman walked back to the mound visibly shaking the dirt off his bare hand.
MLBabc7ny.com

Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

NEW YORK -- - Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday. Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres fall to Mets 4-1

The Padres dropped their second consecutive game in New York on Saturday afternoon, as Marcus Stroman delivered a strong outing for the Mets. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove talked about the game.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2957San Diego Padres#2958New York Mets

The Padres will have Joe Musgrove on the mound for this one. Musgrove took on the Mets in his latest start and gave up three runs including two home runs on eight hits in a five-inning outing, leading to the loss to bring his record to 4-5. The veteran right-hander is having a tremendous season. He has allowed one or zero earned runs in four out of his last five performances to improve his ERA to 2.33 accompanied by a 0.84 WHIP in 65.2 innings pitched. Musgrove stands at 1-3 with a poor 6.11 ERA in 17.2 innings against the Mets.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview: (6/11/21) vs. San Diego Padres (37-27)

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have a rematch of last weekend’s thrilling series at Citi Field. After a terrific 14-1 victory to finish off the road trip, they will try to rekindle the output against the Padres dominant pitching staff. The first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
MLBSports Illustrated

Why the Mets Must Re-Sign Marcus Stroman

Beyond Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman has arguably been the Mets' second-best pitcher this season. When looking ahead to his pending free agency, the Amazins' must not let him out the door. Beyond Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman has arguably been the Mets' second-best pitcher this season. When looking ahead to his...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Mets 4, Padres 1—Stro and Lindor forever, pls

Marcus Stroman was brilliant, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run bomb, and the Mets tacked on a couple of insurance runs later in the game as they beat the Padres by a 4-1 score at Citi Field this evening. And after Stroman departed, Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz were outstanding, keeping the Padres off the board for the final two-and-two-thirds innings of the game.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Stroman’s Stellar Outing, Mets’ Dingers Down Padres 4-1

With 25 thousand fans at Citi Field, The 7 Line Army in full force and Marcus Stroman on the hill, Saturday was the perfect opportunity to make a statement and take the season series from the dynamic Padres. That’s exactly what they did, to the tune of 4-1, behind Stroman’s...
MLBNBC San Diego

Slam Diego Heads to New York in Padres Win

Everything was going wrong for the Padres offense. It took one walk and one swing to make things feel all better again. San Diego had scored three runs or less in 10 of their last 12 games and Sunday's outing in New York was looking like another stinker. Then Fernando...
MLBCovers.com

Padres vs Mets Picks and Predictions: New York Goes for Sweep

The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Sunday, looking to complete the three-game sweep. San Diego starter Chris Paddack will make his second consecutive start against New York, looking to help the Padres steal the series finale. Find out who we like with our...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBNewsday

Marcus Stroman showing Mets he's a keeper with impressive outings

The Stro Show is looking like it could deserve a longer run on Seaver Way. Remember a few months back, when everyone was earmarking some of Steve Cohen’s billions for Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard? But in the public debate over the Mets’ pending free agents, Marcus Stroman’s name didn’t really generate the same level of feverish extension demands.
MLBNY Daily News

Marcus Stroman solid again, but Mets bats go silent against Cubs

The Mets were one game away from finishing off a sweep of the Cubs. Then Kyle Hendricks got in the way. The Cubs’ soft-throwing right-handed pitcher shutout the Mets offense through six innings, leading to the Amazin’s 2-0 loss on Thursday night at Citi Field. Hendricks punched out seven batters and retired his final eight against a Mets lineup that struggled to barrel the ball beyond the infield dirt. Not even Pete Alonso, who struck out chasing a 73.5 mph curveball in the first inning, could stop Hendricks from collecting his seventh straight win.