YouTube vs. TikTok live fight updates, results, highlights from Battle of the Platforms boxing match
Just a week after Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fought each other, another boxing spectacle is among us. Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall headlines an event dubbed as "Battle of the Platforms." As you might expect by the title, the two platforms battling will be YouTube and TikTok. Stars from each social media platform will box one another to determine which platform has the better fighters.www.sportingnews.com