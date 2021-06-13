Cancel
YouTube vs. TikTok live fight updates, results, highlights from Battle of the Platforms boxing match

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fought each other, another boxing spectacle is among us. Austin McBroom vs. Bryce Hall headlines an event dubbed as "Battle of the Platforms." As you might expect by the title, the two platforms battling will be YouTube and TikTok. Stars from each social media platform will box one another to determine which platform has the better fighters.

Behind Viral Videosthesource.com

Austin McBroom Predicts Landslide Win Against Bryce Hall in YouTube Vs. TikTok Boxing Match

“Social Gloves” is just days away, but Austin McBroom is keeping the same energy with his opponent, Bryce Hall. The 29 year-old-famed YouTube star has remained confident leading up to his “YOUTUBERS VS. TIKTOKERS” bout against Bryce Hall. Back in May, McBroom and Hall got into a gloves-off scuffle during the fight’s press conference. The scene created a viral moment, where security and others present had to intervene. Although Bryce Hall was the aggressor in that instance, he didn’t expect to end up on the ground following his attack.
Behind Viral Videosdailynewsen.com

How much are Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall getting paid for their YouTubers vs. TikTokers battle?

Boxing returns to Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, although maybe boxing needs to be in quote marks. The most important event for your card features Austin McBroom facing off against Bryce Hall. The PPV card may cost $49.99 and plenty of tickets are available for those looking to see this in person. Irrespective of PPV sales, it appears both fighters will create some serious money for confronting off.
Combat Sportsboxden.com

Youtube vs tictok boxing match

The up tic in exhibition matches has caused a rise in closet hardcore boxing fans. Most these cats don’t watch weekly boxing that’s on TV. They can’t be found in any boxing threads outside of “big names” or ironically enough “exhibition boxing” claiming boxing is a joke while not actually supporting true boxing f*ghts.
Miami, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Youtubers and Tiktokers battle it out with “Social Gloves”

Social media has grown in popularity since the beginning days of Facebook or Myspace. With the advancement of social media, celebrities like Timbaland and Swizz Beats have created social platforms for famous artists to compete. Well, Social Gloves has done something almost in the same realm, but with a special twist. This past Saturday the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was filled with fans eager to see which of their favorite stars will win as they face off in a boxing match.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

YouTube Vs. TikTok Boxing Card Rules Revealed

When Jake and Logan Paul entered the boxing world in 2018, they ended up setting a trend that has yet to come to a close. These days, celebrity boxing matches are all the rage and they are being done by celebrities from all walks of life. For instance, Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter recently got in the ring, although it was a pretty pathetic excuse for a boxing match. Regardless, these kinds of events are making a lot of money and many creators are looking to cash in.