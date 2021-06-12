Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester suddenly shuts down recently opened parking ramp

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 11 days ago
Google Street View

On Thursday, the city of Rochester closed a downtown parking ramp effective immediately for further work.

Citing “ongoing analysis,” the city stated that the Ramp 6 parking ramp, located at 59 1st Street SE, will remain closed until the necessary work is complete.

“Pursuant to continued evaluation of the Ramp 6 structure, we will be working with a contractor to complete work on Ramp 6,” Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri said in a statement.

“We have closed the ramp and will communicate when it will reopen. We thank the community, our downtown businesses and our visitors for their patience.”

According to KROC, the ramp, which opened in 2019, was originally slated to accommodate a ten story housing project above the parking.

While the city began negotiating with the ramp’s developer, Collaborative Design Group, on building the housing shortly after the ramp opened, the group eventually stated the project was not feasible.

In March, the city of Rochester sued Collaborative Design Group over its inability to build the housing as was originally contracted, according to KROC. Collaborate Design Group reportedly cited issues with the ramp’s columns and foundations.

Those with contract parking in Ramp 6 should look for communication from the city. Contract parkers can park in any city-owned ramp.

