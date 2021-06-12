Recovery Efforts For Man Missing In Lake Estes Conclude

Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully located the body of a deceased adult male submerged in the water at Lake Estes. Efforts continued to recover the body throughout the the morning of Saturday, June 12 and at 2:56 p.m. the deceased male was recovered from the lake. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has taken custody of the deceased male and will be conducting an autopsy to determine the identity, cause, and manner of death. The Coroner will release this information at the conclusion of their investigation.