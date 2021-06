TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club dog show finals are shaping up to be a clash of canine titans. One is Bourbon the whippet, the prestigious show's runner-up last year and the winner of the huge American Kennel Club National Championship show in December. Another is Wasabi the Pekingese, the AKC show's 2019 winner and the grandson of Westminster's 2012 best in show.