EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today that will reward players who complete it with three cards that are rated 87 or higher overall. This SBC has arrived days after the second squad of Festival of FUTball players was introduced in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. This promotion features some of the best cards of the game mode at the moment such as 95-rated Eden Hazard from Real Madrid, 93-rated João Félix from Atlético Madrid, and 94-rated Alexis Sánchez from Internazionale.