Ubisoft Forward's E3 Press Conference in 5 Minutes - E3 2021

Platform(s) PC, Mac, GBA, PS2, PS3, Xbox, iPhone, Android. You have never played anything like Grand Theft Auto 3... after picking it up, you may never play anything again. Grand Theft Auto3 is all about possibility. At any given point in the game, you can do one of a million things. Listen to the radio. Car jack someone. Double-cross the mob. Give someone an illegal taxicab ride. Or just beat on him with a bat. If you can think it, you can pretty much do it... that's the beauty of the game.
