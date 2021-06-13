12-Year-Old Four-Time Arson Suspect Arrested in Berkeley

Prosecutors in Texas have charged a second person in connection with the death of Samuel Olson, the 5-year-old boy whose remains were found in a motel room just days after he was reported missing last month. Theresa Balboa, the girlfriend of Olson’s father, was found with the boy’s body and was the first to be charged in the case; she faces a charge of tampering with a human corpse. Prosecutors said they believe she was scheming to flee the state with the child’s remains, after allegedly calling her roommate on May 10 to ask him for help in hiding the body. KHOU 11 reports that the Harris County district attorney is currently working to take Balboa’s roommate into custody on the same charge she faces, though his name has not yet been released as he has yet to be booked. The district attorney is said to be in contact with the roommate’s lawyer to arrange for his arrest. After Balboa reportedly enlisted the help of her roommate on May 10, the two allegedly left Olson’s body in their bathtub for two days before transferring him into a plastic tote and leaving him in a storage unit.