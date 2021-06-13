Cancel
12-Year-Old Four-Time Arson Suspect Arrested in Berkeley

By Blake Montgomery
A 12-year-old was arrested Friday in Berkeley, California on suspicion of arson for allegedly starting four fires throughout the city on the same day, including one building. The fires were extinguished and caused only minor damage, Berkeley police said. The girl’s name has not been released. Police said in a statement, “Thanks to the quick action and reporting of neighbors, fires were able to be extinguished and a suspect later apprehended.”

