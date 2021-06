Progression, redemption, retribution, revenge. Whatever narrative you subscribe to, all that mattered was that Canada had another crack at Haiti. After days of clandestine training and match planning, the day had finally arrived for John Herdman’s men to set down a marker in the first leg of this tie in their bid to progress into the next round of qualifying for the first time since 1997 (“I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy feat. Faith Evans was at the top of the charts around this time in ‘97, a sentiment describing exactly how Canadaian soccer fans feel about this next qualification round).