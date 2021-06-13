Virginia falls to Dallas Baptist in NCAA super regional opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second time in as many weeks, Virginia's baseball team will have to take the long way out of Columbia if the Cavaliers are to extend their season. Virginia won four consecutive elimination games last weekend at Founders Park after losing the regional opener and will need to win two more there this weekend after falling, 6-5, against Dallas Baptist in the opening game of the best-of-three super regional series.www.washingtonpost.com