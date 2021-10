SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” may be over, but the drama gifted the viewers with a new behind-the-scenes video!. The new clip shows the wonderful chemistry between Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop. The two arrive at a place with a majestic view, and the placid atmosphere seems to cheer Ahn Hyo Seop up. With a big grin, he remarks, “I feel really happy! It’s been so long. When filming ends, I should come here again.” Kim Yoo Jung joins him and says the sea breeze feels nice. Ahn Hyo Seop wholeheartedly agrees and adds the weather is great.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO