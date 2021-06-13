Otter Reaction To Popcorn Maker

Chive blossom popcorn is an easy and colorful bar snack for summer. Dive in to learn more about chive blossoms and the recipe behind this summertime stovetop snack. Every June, when the firmer, straw-like stems of our chive plant start to produce those beautiful lavender-colored flowers, we cook with them. I send one of the kids to the garden to pinch the head of the flower off the stem. In the kitchen, we use a dry paper towel to flick any dirt off each blossom and then break them into individual petals with our fingers. The colorful, oniony florets are fabulous sprinkled over eggs, tossed into salad or used to top buttery, salted, stove-cooked popping corn.