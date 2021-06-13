Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Governor Parson signs HB 85 establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 11 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Saturday, Governor Mike Parson signed HB 85 into law establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri.

The bill prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders, or actions that violate the Second Amendment rights of Missourians. These protections against federal overreach are triggered if federal officials attempt to violate the state or federal constitution.

"I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Parson said.

Within the bill, any person or entity who knowingly deprives Missouri citizens of their right to bear arms will be liable for redress and monetary damages of $50,000 per occurrence.

“HB 85 puts those in Washington D.C. on notice that here in Missouri we support responsible, law-abiding gun owners, and that we oppose government overreach and any unlawful efforts to limit our access to firearms,” Governor Parson said.

Democrat House Minority Leader Crystal Quade says the governor is rewarding criminals and punishing the police.

"House Bill 85 is a radical, dangerous and obviously unconstitutional attempt to declare that Missouri will refuse to follow federal gun laws," said Quade.

Local law enforcement’s ability to assist federal officials in other instances remains unchanged under this legislation.

The post Governor Parson signs HB 85 establishing Second Amendment Preservation Act appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

