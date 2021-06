Eagle River Presbyterian Church is delighted to announce three free, valleywide concerts and dinners on June 23, July 21 and Aug. 18. “After the past year everyone has a new appreciation for community and its benefit to our lives,” Pastor Rob Wilson said. “So to celebrate the lifting of COVID restrictions and all of us gathering together again, our church leaders decided to host a few socially un-distanced parties to provide a fun, healthy, and entertaining evening for our neighbors. Our lawn above the Eagle River is the perfect location, and in the spirit of hospitality, we’re delighted to host these events at no charge to anyone who attends.”