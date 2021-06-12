Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers news: Robert Horry says Clippers don’t belong in Staples Center

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers continues to run deep for players on both sides. Even though the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, the Clippers advanced to the second round after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in a back-and-forth seven-game series, It's left many in the NBA spectrum wondering if Lakers' fans would support the Clippers to win it all since they both represent the same city.

www.lakers365.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Horry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#The Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Dallas Mavericks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers And Clippers Want Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers were in a state of flux all season long. With no real star, no direction for the future, and a roster that couldn't get along with their head coach, they struggled to keep pace with the rest of the East, eventually losing to the Washington Wizards in the 2021 play-in game.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers News: Andre Drummond Receives Support From Other Centers

Drummond recently reflected positively upon his time with the Lakers. Jovan Buha of the Athletic recently wrote that Drummond's future is tied to both Gasol and Harrell. Buha continued that Drummond would likely need to accept a veteran minimum offer, or one of the Lakers' available exceptions depending on who they re-sign.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chris Broussard Says LeBron James Started The Superteam Culture: "I Don't Believe The Thought Of Going To Golden State Even Crosses KD's Mind, If LeBron Had Not Gone To Miami. AD Wouldn't Have Gone To The Lakers, The Big 3 Wouldn't Be In Brooklyn."

Chris Broussard has blamed LeBron James for starting the trend of superteams in the NBA. The controversial analyst has been known for not being a big LeBron fan. This time, he's pointing the King as responsible for all the superteams we had in the 2010s and 2020s. The superteam culture...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says LeBron James’ Consistency Is What Stands Out Most

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will unfortunately have to deal with another summer full of questions as they fell short in their title defense. Injuries derailed what looked to be a talented Lakers roster and they now have to watch as another team takes home the 2021 NBA Championship. For James, this was the first time he was eliminated in the first round and for some people, this may be a sign he is slowing down.
NBAlakers365.com

Ty Lue Says Lakers Fans Should Be Cheering for Clippers: ‘It’s All One City’

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue called for Los Angeles Lakers fans to support the team after they advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Friday. According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue said: "Team has been starving for success, fanbase doing the same thing. I know the Lakers are out and there's a lot of Lakers fans here, but once the Lakers are gone, if we are not playing the Lakers, you should be cheering for the Clippers.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers Video: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Calls Suns’ Devin Booker Next Kobe Bryant

After knocking off the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the Phoenix Suns followed it up by sweeping the NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Suns then impressively defeated the L.A. Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, putting them only three wins away from making an improbable NBA Finals appearance.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: Grading last offseason’s additions

Coming off of an NBA Championship, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to improve for the 2020-21 season. It was the right mindset to have because if you are not improving in the NBA then you are getting worse, as every team around you is improving. On paper, the Los Angeles...
NBAPosted by
Los Angeles Sports Nation

The Lakers Options In 2021 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have the 22nd pick in the upcoming NBA draft. The Lakers fell short with a first round loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers still have championship aspirations and the roster must get better to maximize the Lakers chances. The upcoming NBA draft is filled with talent in both rounds and the Lakers need immediate help at 3 positions.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie to Lakers, Clippers in free agency?

The free-agent rumors season is upon us, and one of the most targeted free agents will be Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Despite Dinwiddie suiting up for just three games with Brooklyn this past season, he has been cleared for basketball activities, and a ton of teams will be kicking the tires for his services.
NBACBS Sports

Team USA roster tracker: James Harden, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo among stars committed to play in Olympics

When last we saw Team USA on the international stage, it finished seventh in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. Entering that tournament, the Americans had won 58 consecutive games in international competition dating back to the 2006 World Cup, but the 2019 roster was perhaps the weakest Team USA had ever fielded with NBA players. Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were the only players on the team who had made an All-Star Game prior to that tournament. Youngsters like Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way, but they came up short against more experienced teams like France and Serbia.