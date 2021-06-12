Lakers news: Robert Horry says Clippers don’t belong in Staples Center
The rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers continues to run deep for players on both sides. Even though the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, the Clippers advanced to the second round after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in a back-and-forth seven-game series, It's left many in the NBA spectrum wondering if Lakers' fans would support the Clippers to win it all since they both represent the same city.www.lakers365.com