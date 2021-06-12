Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James will end his career with the Lakers
The season didn't end how the Los Angeles Lakers would've liked following an early exit from the NBA playoffs. The Lakers had a 2-1 series lead over the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but aspirations of progressing to the next stage quickly vanished after Anthony Davis suffered a groin strain in Game 4. Games 5 and 6 didn't go Los Angeles' way at all, with Phoenix controlling both games in lopsided affairs, though L.A. made a comeback in Game 6 to make the score look respectable.www.lakers365.com