Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James will end his career with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers should prioritize bringing back these three former players in free agency this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ season did not end the way they had envisioned. They were expecting to finish the year as back-to-back NBA champions, but that did not come to fruition. Instead, they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, who look like the favorites to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy with the teams remaining in the field.