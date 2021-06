Keep your desk free of clutter with the Batelier Handicraft Wood Cable Organizer. This unique organizer has a beautiful handmade walnut wood base with a natural oil finish. The finish is eco-friendly and resistant to dirt, water, and abrasion. What’s more, the solid steel holders have a black powder coating for a modern, minimalist look. Moreover, the holders have space for 6 cords, and each has a width of 5 mm. Meanwhile, their unique zigzag design is what keeps cords in place. Additionally, antislip pads and double-sided tape come with your purchase to keep the box in place on your desk or table. That way, you never have to worry about it sliding around while you work. Finally, this useful item is sure to add natural warmth and beauty to any work setup.