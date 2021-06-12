Cancel
Baseball

Hoos drop Game 1 of Super Regionals 6-5

By Ryan Reese
streakingthelawn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a game that profiled as a pitchers duel, it was the home run ball that took center stage. The Dallas Baptist Patriots got three home runs which accounted for five of their six runs in their 6-5 Game One victory over Virginia in the Columbia Super Regional. Starters Andrew Abbott and Dominic Hamel got top billing and both pitched well but it wasn’t the low scoring affair most had suspected. The Patriots got home runs from Jackson Glenn, Andres Sosa, and Andrew Benefield while Virginia got two home runs of their own from Alex Tappen and Jake Gelof. Once again, the weather took center stage as the skies over Columbia opened up causing an almost four hour rain delay after the completion of the eighth inning.

