Soccer

Venezuela sends 14 new players to Copa América after 13 delegation members test positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of opener

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Copa América is set to get underway in Brazil Sunday with an opening match between Venezuela and the hosts (5 p.m. ET, Fox and Univision/TUDN), but the Venezuela team is going to look awfully different than expected. South American federation CONMEBOL announced Saturday that 13 members of Venezuela’s delegation (including players and others with the team) have tested positive for COVID-19, and it now looks like Venezuela will be flying in replacements. Here’s more on that from The New York Times:

Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Copa America update: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay win; Argentina held

The Copa America 2021 is off and underway in Brazil, and we’ve seen some great goals and the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi are already off the mark. With plenty of players missing out due to positive COVID-19 cases, the likes of Venezuela have been severely hit by absentees as the tournament was moved from joint hosts Colombia and Argentina due to political unrest in the former and COVID cases in the latter.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Diego Llorente becomes Spain’s second player to test positive for Covid ahead of Euro 2020 opener

Spain defender Diego Llorente has contracted Covid-19 with just five days before their Euro 2020 opener against Sweden on Monday evening.It is the second positive case after La Roja’s captain Sergio Busquets was flagged for the virus on Sunday.The former world champions have moved with caution by calling up six more players: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno.Those six will make up a parallel training bubble in case the outbreak continues, with Busquets and Llorente both away from the team camp.The rest of the squad and coaching staff were in isolation on Tuesday,...
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Venezuela hit by COVID-19 outbreak before Copa America opener

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Thirteen Venezuela players, coaching staff and officials have tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their Copa America opener against hosts Brazil, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Saturday. A statement on the entity's official website said those infected had...
Soccerbrotherlygame.com

José Martínez makes Venezuela roster for Copa América

José Andrés Martínez will be representing his country at the 2021 Copa América. The Venezuela national team announced the roster on Thursday that includes Martínez and former Philadelphia Union forward Fernando Aristeguieta. While it’s great news to see Martínez getting the opportunity to play for his country, it means he...
SoccerESPN

Copa America: 41 new COVID-19 positive cases among players, staff, workers

Brazil's health ministry has documented 41 cases of COVID-19 related to the Copa America, including 31 players or staff members and 10 workers who were hired for the event. The ministry said in a statement that all workers who tested positive were in Brasilia, where Brazil kicked off the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela. The visiting Venezuela squad was depleted after nearly a dozen cases of COVID-19 involving players or staff.
Soccerb975.com

Soccer-Copa America registers another 11 positive COVID-19 tests

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The number of COVID-19 cases recorded among people involved in the Copa America rose to 52 on Tuesday, an increase of 11 on two days previously, Brazil’s Health Ministry said. Two of the new cases were players or officials embedded with the competing teams, the ministry said.
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Eight Venezuela soccer players in Brazil for tournament test positive for COVID-19

Eight soccer players from Venezuela tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day before they were scheduled to play against Brazil in the Copa America tournament. At least four staff members with Venezula’s team have also tested positive. The infected players and staff have isolated themselves in hotel rooms, Forbes reported. Venezula announced it was naming 15 more players as replacements, The Associated Press reported.
Soccerthesaxon.org

Brazil opens the Copa América with victory against decimated Venezuela

The Brazilian soccer team, at half speed, beat Venezuela 3-0 this Sunday and thus opened the Copa América 2021, a tournament that began amid controversy and in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, that has affected several of the participating delegations. The defender Marquinhos (22′), Neymar (63′) and Gabriel Barbosa...
Soccer740thefan.com

Brazil says 31 Copa America players, officials test positive for COVID-19

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Ministry of Health said on Monday that 31 players and Copa America delegation members had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday, the first day of the 10-nation South American soccer tournament. Another 10 cases were confirmed among employees working at hotels where the players and their...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Copa America form has Guido Rodriguez firming as Arsenal target

Arsenal are biding their time over interest in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. Marca says Rodriguez is starring for Argentina in this summer's Copa America and ise on Arsenal's radar. Tthe Gunners have been monitoring the central midfielder and his performances this summer could accelerate his price tag in Seville.
Soccerindialife.us

Copa America: Pena sets tone as Peru beat Colombia

Goiania (Brazil), June 21 : Peru ended a 10-year winless run against Colombia with a 2-1 victory in their Copa America Group A match. Sergio Pena opened the scoring in the 17th minute when he drilled a first-time effort into the top left corner after Yoshimar Yotun's 25-yard drive rebounded off the post on Sunday, reports Xinhua.
SoccerWTOP

Suárez goal at Copa America ends Uruguay’s scoring drought

CUIABA, Brazil (AP) — Luis Suárez ended a goal scoring drought for Uruguay that threatened to extend to a fifth straight game. The veteran striker’s 66th-minute equalizer helped Uruguay to 1-1 draw against Chile at the Copa America on Monday, its first point of the tournament. The result allowed Chile...
SoccerWTOP

Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Papu Gómez scored in the 10th minute as Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday and secured its place in the Copa America knockout stage. The result at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia moved Argentina atop Group A with seven points from three matches. The game also gave Lionel Messi a record 147th cap for the national team, equalling the mark of retired defender Javier Mascherano.