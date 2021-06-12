Venezuela sends 14 new players to Copa América after 13 delegation members test positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of opener

The 2021 Copa América is set to get underway in Brazil Sunday with an opening match between Venezuela and the hosts (5 p.m. ET, Fox and Univision/TUDN), but the Venezuela team is going to look awfully different than expected. South American federation CONMEBOL announced Saturday that 13 members of Venezuela’s delegation (including players and others with the team) have tested positive for COVID-19, and it now looks like Venezuela will be flying in replacements. Here’s more on that from The New York Times: