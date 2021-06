Have you asked your father (or maybe your husband) what he wants for Father's Day? My wife recently asked me, and my answer is the same every year - I just want to spend some quality time with my family - I would imagine a lot of dads want that. I certainly don't need a tie, or socks, or underwear, or tools - I really don't need any material possessions. What I do need is my crew. We don't even have to do anything special - simply hanging out together would make me happy. Maybe we could watch a movie.