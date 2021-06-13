The Middle-Earth History Of Helm's Deep

There are reasons to say yes and to say no when thinking about trying to get Christopher Nolan to move over to the Bond franchise. He’s a great director and has a definite vision for what he wants to do, there’s no doubt there, but he’s also the type that goes beyond and comes up with ideas that tend to become true mind-benders that are interesting, but at the same time don’t feel as though they would work with every franchise. Some folks might think that Bond might become more like another Inception or Tenet movie if this happened and it’s not wrong to think so really since Nolan is known for his radical and completely ‘out there’ ideas, which have made him very popular with a lot of fans. But there’s still that idea that this kind of thing wouldn’t work so well with Bond, or maybe it would and might end up revolutionizing the entire franchise as Bond’s adventures could encompass the real world and the world inside his mind as well.