Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Middle-Earth History Of Helm's Deep

By Jaron Pak
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Contains spoilers for "The War of the Rohirrim" These days, the cinematic world of Middle-earth seems dominated by Amazon Studios. That's why it came as a complete surprise in early June 2021 when Warner Animation and New Line Cinema announced an upcoming "Lord of the Rings" project all their own. The film, titled "The War of the Rohirrim," is going to be an anime feature, which promises to put a new, artistic visual spin on the famous landscape of Tolkien's world. The prequel to the LOTR trilogy is also set in the Third Age, roughly a quarter of a millennium before the War of the Ring. This puts the events of the flick firmly outside of the range of Amazon's series, which is taking place in the Second Age, thousands of years earlier.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Warner Animation#New Line Cinema#Northmen#Tolkienian#S Th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Anime
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lord Of The Rings’ Gimli Actor Reveals Gnarly Injuries From Middle Earth

Very rarely does more than one actor get the credit for a specific character. However, depending on the film, multiple hands could have been involved in bringing a role to life. This is especially true when it comes to stand-ins and stunt doubles, who are tasked with recreating an actor’s performance so as to blend seamlessly into the finished product. Lord of the Rings actor Brett Beattie served as both size and stunt double for Gimli (credited to John Rhys-Davies), and he has plenty of battle scars to show for it.
ComicsDen of Geek

How Lord of the Rings Helm’s Deep Anime Film Could Expand Rohan’s History

“The horn of Helm Hammerhand shall sound in the Deep one last time!” – King Théoden. While The Lord of the Rings introduced Middle-earth’s geographical middle kingdom, Rohan, during a point of apparent decline, its history of warfare became exposition for The Two Towers’ climactic skirmish in which the Fellowship helped King Théoden hold the famed fortress, Helm’s Deep. Yet, the battle—iconic its own right amongst a film trilogy filled with iconic battles—notably bore a connection in J.R.R. Tolkien’s intricate lore to ancient king Helm Hammerhand, for whom the fortress was named. Now, said connection will become the focus of an anime movie. Yes, you read that right, folks. While we await Amazon’s exorbitant live-action TV series, a Lord of the Rings anime movie is also in the works!
MoviesJustice

Lord of the Rings Movie Will Be Set at Helm’s Deep Confirms Announcement

The War of the Rohirrim would center on former Rohan King Helm Hammerhand, though it is unrelated to an Amazon series. Another fresh Lord of the Rings prequel is in the works, this time in the shape of an anime. Helm Hammerhand, Rohan’s ninth king, will be the centre of The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. The film will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation and directed by Kenji Kamiyama, who directed Ghost in the Shell. It will be set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth realm.
Movieslwlies.com

In the Earth

Ben Wheatley goes back to basics in this understated yet supremely effective 21st century folk horror. An odd bird, Ben Wheatley. Since his 2009 debut Down Terrace, he’s cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting British filmmakers of the 21st century. Yet his last film – a glossy adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s ‘Rebecca’, made for Netflix with an all-star cast – felt devoid of any identifying features; a Wheatley movie in name but not spirit. Even his big-name movies (High-Rise and Free Fire) felt a little watered down, lacking the glib eccentricity of his earlier work.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth II – The Rise of the Witch-King - BFME: Rise of Wizards v.4 - Game mod - Download

BFME: Rise of Wizards is a mod for The Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth II – The Rise of the Witch-King, created by mlmf2020. This mod mainly focuses on two things, The AI and the heroes. There were a couple of tweaks to this and that all over the ini.big file, and a few to the libraries.big file to make the spellbook purchase scripts properly work, but mainly focused on these two points.
TV SeriesICV2

'MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATIONS' TRAILER; MIDDLE EARTH ANIME PLANNED; 'GOD COUNTRY' GETS DIRECTOR; 'SAM AND TWITCH' IN DEVELOPMENT; TAPAS, AWA HIRE DEVELOPMENT EXECS

It was a big day for geek showbiz news, which we round up here. Netflix has released the first trailer (below) for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the upcoming animated series being overseen by Kevin Smith. This is the first trailer; some images for the series, which has an all-star voice cast, were released last month (see "’Masters of the Universe’ Pics").
Lifestyledodoburd.com

23 Precious-worthy Lord of the Rings Gifts for Middle Earth Dwellers

If you have a Middle Earth Dweller – or fan of LOTR – on your list, you’ll be looking for Precious-worthy Lord of the Rings gifts that even Gollum would covet. Imagine a game of chess with characters such as Aragorn, Frodo, and Gandalf himself, or how about a set of candles that are scented to represent three of Middle Earth’s locations? And of course, no LOTR collection of gifts would be complete without The Ring, inscribed and suspended on a chain.
MoviesTVOvermind

It’s Time to Get a Fan Petition for Christopher Nolan to Helm Bond Franchise

There are reasons to say yes and to say no when thinking about trying to get Christopher Nolan to move over to the Bond franchise. He’s a great director and has a definite vision for what he wants to do, there’s no doubt there, but he’s also the type that goes beyond and comes up with ideas that tend to become true mind-benders that are interesting, but at the same time don’t feel as though they would work with every franchise. Some folks might think that Bond might become more like another Inception or Tenet movie if this happened and it’s not wrong to think so really since Nolan is known for his radical and completely ‘out there’ ideas, which have made him very popular with a lot of fans. But there’s still that idea that this kind of thing wouldn’t work so well with Bond, or maybe it would and might end up revolutionizing the entire franchise as Bond’s adventures could encompass the real world and the world inside his mind as well.
LifestyleEsquire

Deep Sea Dive? Dinner Date? There’s a Watch for That

Panerai’s new Submersible Blu Notte aims to bring together two sides of the company. The Italian-founded, Swiss-run luxury watchmaker is known both for its technical achievements in dive watches, it created Radiomir, the first substance to give luminosity to watch dials, and its more refined line of formal watches. Its...
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Justice League, Could Zack Snyder Helm A Dragon Ball Z Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder has directed a variety of films over the course of his career. He’s helmed superhero epics like Justice League, an intense period piece in 300 and most recently, a zombie, heist film in Army of the Dead. Of course, there are still things Snyder hasn’t done, including a Dragon Ball Z movie. Hearing Dragonball and Snyder in the same sentence is sure to elicit different feelings among fans. Now, the director has shared his thoughts on whether he’d be up for making a big-screen adaptation of the iconic anime.
MoviesCincinnati CityBeat

FRINGE 2021 REVIEW CRITIC'S PICK: The Belle and Boone Helm

The Belle and the Boone Helm starts with a prologue. It’s not long, but it’s quiet and solemn. A young woman in frontier-style clothing, staring into the camera, says, “You may have heard of Levi Boone Helm. He ate men.” And that act propelled him into legacy status. That’s how it goes, she continues. History is filled with stories of “notorious men and not a word about the women in their wake.”
Moviesuncrazed.com

Ben Wheatley’s ‘In The Earth’ Receives Positive Reviews

Ben Wheatley’s latest psychedelic horror In The Earth has received a largely warm reception from critics. Inspired by the global experience of the pandemic, the film is a twisted exploration of isolation and nature. Set within a world struck by a deadly virus, the story unfolds around two people sent...
Los Angeles, CAramascreen.com

Saban Films Acquires Superhero Film THE HYPERIONS Starring Cary Elwes

I’ve received this press release announcing Saban Films’ acquisition of Archstone Entertainment’s The Hyperions, with a planned theatrical release in February 2022. Check out further details here below!. [LOS ANGELES, CA] —Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Archstone Entertainment’s superhero film The Hyperions starring Cary Elwes (Saw, The...