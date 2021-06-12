The Prophetic Thing Paul Walker Told Vin Diesel Before Fast And Furious Came Out

That’s interesting. When I left, I thought it was. I did everything I wanted to do. I give Studio and Vin all credits, do you know?I remember I was while I was gone Star Trek The editorial office and I received a call from Vinh. He wanted to talk about Dom’s condition. I seemed “OK … cool” but bowed. He continued a sort of chase, talking about Dom’s evolution.It became so organic and the studio was always like “Hey, do you know if you ever wanted to come back?” And one day I got to these on my way home Was stopped fast fan. They were telling me what they liked and disliked about recent fast movies. And I’m like “great, great, thank you”. I haven’t been part of fast for a while. Every time I stop on my way home, someone stops me. Now, looking back, a few months later, when I woke up, I hadn’t researched my family yet, so I had the idea that it was “awesome,” so I think something happened. That was the inspiration for this final chapter. I called Vin and the studio and said, “Let’s do it!” It was very organic.