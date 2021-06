Prior to Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro joining the Blue Jays organization, Alex Anthopoulos was at the helm from the end of 2009 to just after the 2015 season. During his tenure, A.A. increased the Blue Jays scouting department as well as made some pretty substantial trades, one involving the Miami Marlins back in 2012, acquiring R.A. Dickey from the Mets, and trading for Troy Tulowitzki from the Colorado Rockies. While he also made some memorable trades during his tenure, Anthopoulos sold quite a bit of the farm system to go in for a playoff run in 2015 but would eventually fall short in the ALCS, leaving the team for the Los Angeles Dodgers just a month later.