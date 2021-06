Oakland Athletics second baseman/outfielder Tony Kemp will bat leadoff in Monday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Gibson and the Texas Rangers. Kemp is in the leadoff spot for just the second time this season. He homered in each of his past two turns in the lineup but came up empty as a pinch-hitter on Sunday. Mark Canha, who typically leads off for Oakland, will bat second on Monday. Chad Pinder will be on third base in place of Matt Chapman and hit ninth.