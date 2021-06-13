Retweeting Last Week’s BHS Sports

It doesn’t need to be some sort of pro-level sport, it can be a local football game, some skateboarding on the street, Surfing or Soccer… You can choose, but you have to go and find, and photograph some form of sport or something connected to a sport. Easy! As usual, you need to take your photograph this week and share it in the comments below (There is a HOW TO at the end of this post, just keep reading) or you can share your photo in our FACEBOOK GROUP or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter where you can tag us (how to tag someone on social media)