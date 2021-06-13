Retweeting Last Week’s BHS Sports
With thanks to the Twitter accounts that shared BHS sports news and pictures last week. Softball Team Finishes Undefeated Regular Season ~ 13-0 Bucs record is 13-0 w/win over Weston. Senior Day & they were AWESOME. Katie Kranz fired a 2 hit shutout. Tsoline Gevorkian was 3-3 w/a 3B,Cat Oordt had an RBI & solid D & Farah Colon worked a BB. Ellie Mitchell parked 2 & Bella Fernald blasted a deep grand slam! Playoffs up next! @bedfordsoftball.www.thebedfordcitizen.org