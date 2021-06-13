Cancel
Retweeting Last Week’s BHS Sports

By Julie McCay Turner
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 11 days ago
With thanks to the Twitter accounts that shared BHS sports news and pictures last week. Softball Team Finishes Undefeated Regular Season ~ 13-0 Bucs record is 13-0 w/win over Weston. Senior Day & they were AWESOME. Katie Kranz fired a 2 hit shutout. Tsoline Gevorkian was 3-3 w/a 3B,Cat Oordt had an RBI & solid D & Farah Colon worked a BB. Ellie Mitchell parked 2 & Bella Fernald blasted a deep grand slam! Playoffs up next! @bedfordsoftball.

ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

