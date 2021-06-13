Cancel
Sixers: Furkan Korkmaz is playing for a new (and improved) contract

By David Esser
Cover picture for the articleFor the second playoff game in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers got a much-needed boost from an unlikely hero. First it was Shake Milton coming off the bench and dropping 14 points in limited action during Game One, next it was Furkan Korkmaz subbing in for the injured Danny Green and contributing 14 in 27 minutes of action during Game 2. With Green likely set to miss the next couple of games due to a calf strain, Korkmaz is going to get a unique opportunity to earn himself a new (and improved) contract this offseason – with the Sixers or someone else.

