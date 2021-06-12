April, 2005: 40th anniversary of Twins first World Series team has Jim Grant searching for Jimmie Hall

The Cincinnati Reds enter their series opener against the Minnesota Twins having lost four consecutive games, while the Twins have won four straight. Despite their current form, the Reds are -120 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Tonight’s starter, Tyler Mahle (7-2, 3.39 ERA), is 5-0 with a 2.15 ERA in his last five starts and is coming off a career-high 12 strikeout performance against the Brewers. The under is 4-0-1 in Mahle's last five road starts, and his ERA in nine road starts is a minuscule 1.63 in nine road starts compared to a 6.93 ERA in five home starts. Current Twins have seen Mahle a combined 11 times, with Max Kepler the only able to break through for a single. The Reds face Twins starter J.A. Happ (3-3, 6.12 ERA), who has pitched to an 8.68 ERA since the beginning of May. Cincinnati has crushed left-handed pitching of late and has won each of their last five games against a left-handed starter.