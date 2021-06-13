Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Did the Blues finally winning the Cup make future losses a little easier to handle?

By Dan Buffa
stlouisgametime.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, the St. Louis Blues were mere hours away from accomplishing what had long eluded them: a date with Lord Stanley. Like a real date; none of this “long looks and short hugs” bullshit. They drank from it, ate from it, and celebrated the day like kings. For a summer, they were just that. I remember the night they won Game 7. The wife was out of town... like way out of town. She was on a cruise ship with her sisters, thousands of miles away from the promised land-which just happened to be a garden in Boston.

www.stlouisgametime.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jon Hamm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#The St Louis Blues#Stanley Cup Champions#Chewbecca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Scenario: Mitch Marner for Seth Jones

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off of a disappointing loss to Montreal and their fanbase is demanding change. In a turnaround I sure didn’t see coming, Toronto Maple Leafs superstar (and potential, eventual best two-way player in the NHL) Mitch Marner has become public enemy #1. But not the...
MLBwgnradio.com

White Sox look for win after late-inning loss to Blue Jays

A pair of veteran left-handers will square off when the Chicago White Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday night. Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.25 ERA) of the White Sox is set to make his 13th start of the season. He has earned victories in three of his past five outings, and he pitched well his last time out despite earning a no-decision as he limited the Detroit Tigers to two runs (one earned) on five hits in six innings last Friday.
NHLwisr680.com

Tampa Bay blows out Islanders/on win from another Cup finale

–Tampa Bay pounded the New York Islanders 8-0 last night in Game Five of their best-of-seven series. It was just the second time in the last 48 years that a team won by at least eight goals in the final two rounds of the playoffs. The defending Stanley Cup champions now lead the series 3-2 heading into Game Six Wednesday in Florida.
NHLPensBurgh

2020-21 Season in Review: Marcus Pettersson

Born: May 8, 1996 (25 years old) Draft: 2014, Anaheim Ducks, 2nd round, 38th overall. 2020-21 Statistics: 47 games played — 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points. Contract Status: Pettersson signed a five year extension in January 2020 and will be working on year two of that contract in 2021-22. The deal runs through the 2024-25 season and carried a $4,025,175 million cap hit. It’s believed Pettersson got this deal in part to “make him whole” after he accepted a contract carrying a $874,125 cap hit for 2019-20 to help solve the Pens’ salary cap squeeze of that season.
CelebritiesTVLine

Legendary Finale Recap: Did the Right House Win the HBO Max Competition?

In Legendary’s Season 2 finale, it all came down to two houses: Balenciaga and Miyake-Mugler. Both had undergone quite the journey thus far. Balenciaga, who began the competition strongly, struggled to meet the judges’ expectations during their house performances in recent weeks. Not to be kept down, though, they came back in the bonus categories and propelled themselves all the way to the finale.
NHLCBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Bags three points in Game 5 blowout

Killorn scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added an assist in Monday's 8-0 win over the Islanders in Game 5. He also had four hits and three shots. Killorn entered the night with just one assist over the first four games of the series but erupted for his first multi-point effort since the opening round. David Savard's point shot banked off Killorn's body in front of the net late in the first period, giving Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. Killorn picked up his second of the night late in the middle stanza while on the power play, deflecting a Victor Hedman shot. He also drew an assist on Steven Stamkos' goal that opened the scoring in the first period. The 31-year-old Killorn has eight goals and eight assists in 16 playoff games.
NHLYardbarker

Why Matthew Tkachuk Might Want Out of Calgary

We reported yesterday news that a possible trade is being discussed between the Calgary Flames and the St. Louis Blues. It would see the central pieces of that deal be Vladimir Tarasenko (plus pieces) going to the Flames and Matthew Tkachuk going to the Blues. The reason the trade is being rumored is because many think Tarasenko’s time in St. Louis is done, while reports are now surfacing that Tkachuk wants to make a change.
MLBYardbarker

Toronto Blues: The Jays Did Not Make Me Smile On Thursday

The Chicago White Sox had their Mojo Working (Muddy Waters) in a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Among the many things that the City of Chicago is known for is the rock band Chicago. Also, the town is renowned for the home of Chicago Blues. In honour of that music history, this recap of the game between Toronto and Chicago will reference those two genres.
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Freeing up Mark Stone; Brown joins Kraken TV booth

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • With Game 5 in Las Vegas, having last change should allow Peter DeBoer to free...
Sportsbattlefordsnow.com

CFL return to play finally gives Blue Bombers an opportunity to defend Grey Cup title

It’s been a long time coming, but Willie Jefferson and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are finally getting the chance to defend their Grey Cup title. Winnipeg defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in 2019 for its first CFL title since 1990. But that was also the league’s last game after it cancelled plans for an abbreviated ’20 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHLPensBurgh

Which Penguin will next be inducted to the Hall of Fame?

Two players with extremely short-term ties to the Penguins (Jarome Iginla and Marian Hossa) were announced as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2020, the delayed and latest class on record with no 2021 class to be announced. Who will be the next to go in?. There’s...