Baton Rouge, LA

On the area arts and cultural scene

By ROBIN MILLER
theadvocate.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications are being accepted until July 31 for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Art Flow Junior, a juried art competition celebrating the creative voices of today’s young Louisiana artists during the Ebb & Flow Festival Season. This year’s theme, rooted in Ebb & Flow Festival’s ties to the Mississippi River and delta region, is Art Making Waves. Selected works will be displayed Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the River Center Branch Library. Visit artsbr.org for applications and requirements.

