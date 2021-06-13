On the area arts and cultural scene
Applications are being accepted until July 31 for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Art Flow Junior, a juried art competition celebrating the creative voices of today’s young Louisiana artists during the Ebb & Flow Festival Season. This year’s theme, rooted in Ebb & Flow Festival’s ties to the Mississippi River and delta region, is Art Making Waves. Selected works will be displayed Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the River Center Branch Library. Visit artsbr.org for applications and requirements.www.theadvocate.com