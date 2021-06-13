I Tried Jupiter’s Grocery Delivery Service & Here’s Why You Should Too

Another day, another dinner I have to plan, prep and serve to my three kids and husband. Getting dinner on the table is a struggle for me as I’m sure it is for many parents. I work full time (as the Managing Editor for Red Tricycle/Tinybeans), my schedule is busy and somehow the afternoon always goes by in a flash. The next thing I know, it’s 5 p.m. and my kids are wandering the kitchen looking for snacks. In an attempt to save time in two areas—grocery shopping and meal planning—I gave Jupiter a try. Here’s how it went.