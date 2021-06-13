Cleveland Indians, after a long-day at the yard, score 5-4 walk-off over Seattle in 10 innings

Cleveland Indians top 4 needs in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 2021 MLB Draft is officially just a month away, taking place on July 11, and teams are deep in the planning stages for it. The MLB Draft doesn’t nearly carry the weight or the following that the NFL, NBA or NHL drafts do, but it’s still an important night for all the teams in the league. It might take some time for these players to make it to the big leagues, but the process starts here in terms of building the future of any organization, especially a small market team like the Cleveland Indians.