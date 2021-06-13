Cancel
Cleveland Indians, after a long-day at the yard, score 5-4 walk-off over Seattle in 10 innings

 11 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians did the only thing left to do after another short start and long day for the bullpen. They produced a 5-4 walk-off victory over Seattle on Saturday afternoon in the 10th inning at Progressive Field. The Indians won it when the ghost runner -- Cesar Hernandez -- scored from third on a throwing error by reliever Paul Sewald. With the bases loaded, Harold Ramirez sent a picture perfect 1-2-3 double play grounder back to Sewald, but he made a high throw to catcher Tom Murphy as Hernandez slid to the inside part of the plate and slapped it with his hand.

MLBBoston Globe

Cleveland Indians trade Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for player to be named, cash

Less than a week after designating him for assignment, Cleveland traded first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers Thursday to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. Bauers, who never produced offensively the way the Indians needed, immediately went into the Mariners’ starting lineup for a day game in Detroit. He’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.
NFLallfans.co

Cleveland Indians top 4 needs in the 2021 MLB Draft

Cleveland Indians top 4 needs in the 2021 MLB Draft. The 2021 MLB Draft is officially just a month away, taking place on July 11, and teams are deep in the planning stages for it. The MLB Draft doesn’t nearly carry the weight or the following that the NFL, NBA or NHL drafts do, but it’s still an important night for all the teams in the league. It might take some time for these players to make it to the big leagues, but the process starts here in terms of building the future of any organization, especially a small market team like the Cleveland Indians.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians Shane Bieber says shoulder injury isn’t due to throwing too many pitches or innings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber said he’s been dealing with the sore right shoulder that put him on the disabled list Monday for “a while.”. He couldn’t pinpoint the exact time his shoulder started hurting, but said it wasn’t caused by pitching too much in his first 14 starts of the season. Bieber, as of Tuesday, leads the big leagues in innings pitched at 90 2/3, pitches thrown at 1,475, strikeouts at 130 and batters faced at 383.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians surprisingly winning Francisco Lindor trade

The Cleveland Indians looked like big losers when the organization traded away Francisco Lindor. The Tribe got back some MLB ready talent, but it was clear: Lindor was the best player in the deal. However, Lindor started off slowly with the Mets, and that slump has now extended into month...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cal Quantrill throws five scoreless innings, but Cleveland Indians’ bullpen collapses in 6-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- As the Indians worked their way back into Friday night’s game, the plans for Cal Quantrill began to change. When the Indians were losing, 11-1, his Saturday start seemed secure. Those plans changed when they scored 10 runs from the sixth through the eighth inning to close within one run of the Pirates at 11-10. Quantrill was told to change into his spikes just in case the Indians tied the score and he had to pitch.
MLBWKYC

5 potential trade targets for the Cleveland Indians in 2021

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. The Cleveland Indians enter this weekend's three-game series with the Seattle Mariners laying claim to a 32-27 record and are currently 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros for the A.L.'s second Wild Card spot.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rene Rivera catching for Indians Monday

Rene Rivera will serve as the Cleveland Indians' starting catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Rivera will step in behind home plate and bat eighth, while Ryan Lavarnway takes the evening off. Rivera has a $2,100 salary for tonight's contests on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Cleveland Indians Legend Found Dead!

Unfortunately we sadly have to report another death in Major League Baseball. This time, it was a legendary player of the Minnesota Twins. It was reported yesterday day that Minnesota Twins legend Jim “Mudcat” Grant, the very first black 20-game winner in the American League and an integral part of the Twins first World Series team in 1965, has passed away at the age of 85.
MLBarcamax.com

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 home runs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.
MLBYardbarker

The Bats Have Arrived for the 40-30 Cleveland Indians

Even injuries, uncertainties, and a revolving door of roster moves can’t hold down the 40-30 Cleveland indians. An organization that has heavily relied on pitching has now flipped the proverbial switch and has become a lineup that has embraced the power of keeping the train moving. In a season where batting lulls plague the league in part due to the “sticky stuff” on the ball, this team has heated up the bats in the month of June.
MLBMidland Daily News

Cleveland-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs fourth. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant homers to center field. Javier Baez strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 0. Cubs sixth. Sergio Alcantara doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Kyle...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: 3 years later, Tribe stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto

3 years later, Cleveland Indians stole Josh Donaldson from Toronto. In sports there’s a three-year time table that is often talked about for evaluating moves, specifically ones that involve prospects or the draft. For the Cleveland Indians, three years ago consisted of a game of musical chairs among third basemen within the club. Prospect Gio Urshela was moved to Toronto in May for a player to be named later or cash only to later be replaced by former MVP and fellow Blue Jay Josh Donaldson in August.