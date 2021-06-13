Cleveland Indians, after a long-day at the yard, score 5-4 walk-off over Seattle in 10 innings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians did the only thing left to do after another short start and long day for the bullpen. They produced a 5-4 walk-off victory over Seattle on Saturday afternoon in the 10th inning at Progressive Field. The Indians won it when the ghost runner -- Cesar Hernandez -- scored from third on a throwing error by reliever Paul Sewald. With the bases loaded, Harold Ramirez sent a picture perfect 1-2-3 double play grounder back to Sewald, but he made a high throw to catcher Tom Murphy as Hernandez slid to the inside part of the plate and slapped it with his hand.www.cleveland.com