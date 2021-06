Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back in a big way with a convincing win over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to tie up this series, but now with things heading down south, we’ll see if the Sixers can keep that momentum when they visit the ATL for Game 3 of this Eastern Conference NBA playoff semifinal series. These teams meet at Philips Arena on Friday, June 11 at 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ESPN.