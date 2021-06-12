Reds continue Rockies' road woes in 10-3 victory

With the Miami Marlins' 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in last night's series opener, the Rockies' road record worsened to 4-23 on the season. The Marlins are small -115 moneyline home favorites tonight, per BettingPros consensus odds. These odds may seem short given how poorly Colorado has played on the road this season, but oddsmakers do not seem all that confident in Miami rookie Braxton Garrett, who is expected to make his third Major League appearance tonight. Colorado counters with Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.53 ERA in his last five starts. The Rockies can blame a poor offense for their road struggles, as they have been shut out ten times in 26 road games. They have averaged just 2.4 runs per game on the road, and have a -72 run differential in their road contests. Miami is 15-5 in their last 20 home games against Colorado.