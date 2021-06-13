Cancel
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill has a compact fold for storage and fits easily in a car

Enhance your tailgates, picnics, camping trips, and more with the Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill. This transportable grill has a compact folding design that allows for easy storage and travel. That way, you can enjoy delicious grilled food even when you’re away from home. The large grilling area gives you plenty of space to cook. And what’s more, the grill is integrated into the stand, letting you grill immediately. Also, this barbecue gadget‘s design optimizes gas usage. That way, you can be sure you’re cooking efficiently. Additionally, the low-to-high temperature range lets you cook a range of foods. From pancakes to seared meat, you can enjoy your favorite foods cooked to perfection. Finally, the Weber Traveler boasts an easy, one-handed setup and fold-down process. So you won’t have to struggle with setting up your grill when you’re hungry.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

