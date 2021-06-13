Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill has a compact fold for storage and fits easily in a car

Turn heads wherever you go with the Kasperi Fold Top backpack. This gorgeous backpack uses both cow and yak leather in areas where their characteristics excel. The soft yet textured yak leather is in the folding part of the bag. Meanwhile, the sturdy cow leather lends structure to the bag’s frame. What’s more, this fold-top backpack even comes with its own detachable laptop computer sleeve and fits those up to 15″. So you can carry your laptop in style. Moreover, the bag has six external attachment points for carrying gear like camera tripods, camping equipment, and fishing rods. Furthermore, the 60 mm wide shoulder straps are ergonomically designed for comfort, while a top handle allows for easy carrying. There’s even a place for a rear bicycle light, an interior D-ring key loop, and an outer pocket for smaller items. Carry your necessities elegantly with this unique leather backpack.