After reporting last week on Apple and Intel's response to Fortress Investment's motion to dismiss their second amended antitrust complaint in the Northern District of California, I noted on Twitter that "[t]his is that (nowadays quite rare) case in which Apple is an antitrust plaintiff, not defendant." Since then, Apple has had another antitrust investigation to add to the list of cases in which it's being investigated: the German Bundeskartellamt (Federal Cartel Office) is looking into the App Store's gatekeeper position.