Flight diverted to Oklahoma City because of unruly passenger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Oklahoma City Friday night because of an unruly passenger. Officials say the passenger, an off-duty Delta flight attendant, was trying to make an announcement, telling passengers to get ready to use their oxygen masks. An on-duty flight attendant tried to stop him and a fight broke out. They say the suspect was not trying to open the door, contrary to some social media posts.