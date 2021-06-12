Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Flight diverted to Oklahoma City because of unruly passenger

By Angela Shen/KFOR
KFOR
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Delta Flight 1730 from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Oklahoma City Friday night because of an unruly passenger. Officials say the passenger, an off-duty Delta flight attendant, was trying to make an announcement, telling passengers to get ready to use their oxygen masks. An on-duty flight attendant tried to stop him and a fight broke out. They say the suspect was not trying to open the door, contrary to some social media posts.

kfor.com
