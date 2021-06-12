Shooting after traffic collision leaves one injured in south Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after police say he and another driver got in an argument that led to gunfire on Saturday. Police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Pryor Street SW around 4:30 to reports of the shooting. Upon arriving, officers found a man with a gunshot wound but said he was "alert, conscious, and breathing." Police said he was stable but didn't provide his specific medical condition.www.11alive.com