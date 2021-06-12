Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Shooting after traffic collision leaves one injured in south Atlanta neighborhood

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — A man is in the hospital after police say he and another driver got in an argument that led to gunfire on Saturday. Police said they were called to the area of University Avenue and Pryor Street SW around 4:30 to reports of the shooting. Upon arriving, officers found a man with a gunshot wound but said he was "alert, conscious, and breathing." Police said he was stable but didn't provide his specific medical condition.

www.11alive.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Atlanta#Traffic Collision#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

1 killed in southwest Atlanta crash, police say

ATLANTA — Police are on the scene of a deadly accident near Niskey Lake Circle and Danforth Road in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said one person was killed in the accident but limited details are available at this time. 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene around noon Wednesday. You can...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Heavy police presence on Boulevard following deadly shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting that happened in the Old Fourth Ward Wednesday evening. 11Alive chopper was on the scene of an incident where police tape could be seen, several officers, and a small crowd of people were gathered. Atlanta Police confirmed that...
Jonesboro, GAPosted by
11Alive

2 hit-and-runs hours apart on the same road leave 1 dead

JONESBORO, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating after two hit-and-runs along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro just two hours apart early Tuesday morning. Police said a person was found hit in the middle of the roadway at Tara Boulevard and Mount Zion Road in front of a Starbucks in the area shortly before 4 a.m.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Home security videos record rounds of semi-automatic gunfire erupting from cars driving back and forth on street

ATLANTA — Atlantans living in a high-density residential neighborhood are even more fearful of stepping outside their doors than they already have been, because of random, violent crime. Home security cameras in the Morningside community of northeast Atlanta recorded bursts of semi-automatic gunfire on E. Morningside Drive early Tuesday morning...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Car flips on 75/85, driver exits vehicle, jumps median and is struck, killed by another car, police say

ATLANTA — A person is dead after a driver got into an accident on I-75/85 and was then struck by another vehicle, police said early Tuesday morning. Atlanta Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound near Cleveland Avenue when the driver got into an accident and flipped their car. They said the driver of the flipped car got out, jumped over the median and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Man shot, wounded while walking in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a person was shot in Southwest Atlanta overnight. Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Ashby Grove in the Ashview Heights neighborhood for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, a man told police he was walking...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Man shot following a domestic dispute, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot early after a domestic dispute, according to Atlanta police. At around 8:05 a.m., officials said they responded to reports of a shot person shot near Lakewood Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult man with a gun shot wound, who was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Man shot, killed on busy Atlanta route on Sunday afternoon

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an argument that left one person dead on a busy Atlanta route in the middle of a Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to 421 Boulevard NE just after 3:30 p.m. after reports that a person had been shot. That area is in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Paulding County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Dispute between homeowner, renter leads to stabbing death in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a 17-year-old has been charged with murder after the stabbing death of a homeowner in Paulding County Sunday evening. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened just before 11 p.m. near Dallas, Georgia. Authorities said that 911 dispatchers learned from a third party that there was a dispute in the area of 235 Ashbury Court in the Woodbridge subdivision.
Hall County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Trial begins for teens accused of killing Hall County sheriff's deputy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Body camera video will play a crucial role as three teenagers stand trial this week in connection with a Hall County sheriff's deputy's death. London Alexander Clements, Eric Edgardo Velazquez, and Hector Garcia Solis are all being tried together in connection with Deputy Nicolas Dixon's death. The state began its opening remarks Tuesday by offering a glimpse of what Dixon's camera captured the night he was killed in 2019.
Hall County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Teen hurt in Lake Lanier boat explosion takes first steps since the accident

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Over a month after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier sent a 16-year-old and her family members to the hospital, she is finally taking her first steps. The boat exploded while Taylor Coleman's younger brothers, Ryder and Gunner, and their parents, Steve and Annie, were also on the boat. The entire family was injured, but Taylor and Gunner suffered severe burns. They had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital.