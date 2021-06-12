Impact Against All Odds live results: Kenny Omega vs. Moose

– The Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast recently interviewed AEW & Impact World champion Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Kenny Omega on the limits of AEW working with other companies: “I think there will always be limits. There will always be lines that you cannot cross. But I believe that there is a world, right place, right time, when you can see every company working together. And I don’t necessarily mean every company. I just mean if another wanted to work with another company, I think they’d be open to the idea. And I think again, this is a terrible thing to say, one of the reasons the Forbidden Door, quote unquote, was opened with New Japan, it was partly due to what we’re all struggling with right now, which is a pandemic.”