Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact Against All Odds live results: Kenny Omega vs. Moose

f4wonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact World Champion Kenny Omega will defend the title against no. 1 contender Moose in the Against All Odds main event -- except the match will be in Jacksonville, Florida, instead of the Impact Zone. The match was moved this past Thursday in order to preserve fairness and to have...

www.f4wonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Sam Champion
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
Madman Fulton
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Joe Doering
Person
Crazzy Steve
Person
Tommy Dreamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Good Brothers#The Tag Team#Japanese#Njpw#The X Division#Tjp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

The Good Brothers To Face Sami Callihan And Tommy Dreamer At IMPACT Against All Odds

A new match has been announced for IMPACT Against All Odds. On the June 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D'Amore and Tony Khan announced that Sami Callihan would not be added to Kenny Omega and Moose's Championship Match at Against All Odds. Instead, it was decided that the two would do battle at Daily's Place with the winner going on to defend the belt against Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kenny Omega Reacts To Fan Telling To “Quit Living In The Past”

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega pointed out that he delivered another “greatest all time performance” exactly three years ago against Kazuchika Okada when he captured the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in a 2 out of 3 falls match. A fan responded with, “F— greatest. Whens the last time you’ve even...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Jordynne Grace vs. Tenille Dashwood Set For IMPACT Against All Odds

Another bout has been proposed for IMPACT Against All Odds. Over the past two months, Tenille Dashwood has been on the hunt for a new tag team partner. At first, she had her sights set on Taylor Wilde, but Knockouts Legend made it clear that they were not friends. As of late, Tenille has turned her attention to Rachael Ellering.
WWEringsidenews.com

Sami Callihan Fired From Impact Wrestling At Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling used Against All Odds to further the company’s storyline into Slammiversary. It appears that the #1 contender for the Impact Wrestling World Title is now fired. Kenny Omega won the Against All Odds main event match with the help of the Young Bucks. The Jackson Brothers took Moose...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Jungle Boy vs Kenny Omega is the perfect match to start building a new star

Jungle Boy and Kenny Omega are set to square off on the June 26th episode of AEW Dynamite – and what a perfect time to start building a new star. After winning the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing, the face of Jurassic Express will now challenge the AEW World Champion and look to gain his first title in the company. He’s been in the mix for the TNT Title and Tag Team Titles during his run in AEW so far, but Jungle Boy is yet to challenge for the top prize. And while nobody is really expecting him to take the title off Omega right now, AEW needs to go all out in making sure this match feels like a big deal.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Results for 6/10/21 IMPACT Wrestling/All Elite Wrestling Summit

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV!. - We go to the ring to Scott and Tony in the ring before they're joined by Don to kick off the first ever AEW/IMPACT Summit where Don say that Sami Callihan should not be added to the IMPACT title match before everyone agrees that the match will be a one on one with Kenny and Moose and takes place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Tony and Scott agree that the winner of the title match this Saturday will defend against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary next month before Don argues to no avail and leaves.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kenny Omega on the End of The Wednesday Night Wars

Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers that AEW has, and he recently spoke about the end of the Wednesday Night Wars. Kenny Omega currently holds the AEW World Title and the Impact World Title. He is one of the most valuable stars in the world right now. Kenny...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WNW Retro Review First Watch: TNA Against All Odds 2.13.05

We go backstage to Shane Douglas as he is at the door or Jeff Jarrett’s dressing room. Larry Zybysko comes out of the room and says that it was the biggest legal battle he ever seen. We then go to Scott Hudson who is at the door of Kevin Nash’s dressing room looking to get a word with him.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why AEW Moved Kenny Omega vs Jungle Boy World Title Match

Kenny Omega’s next opponent for the AEW World Title will be Jungle Boy. The Jurassic Express member won the Casino Battle Royale match at Double or Nothing to claim that spot. Their match was set to go down during tonight’s taped Dynamite, but that was changed around. AEW made the...
WWEPWMania

Report: Kenny Omega Suffering From Minor Injuries

AEW World Champion, Impact World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega is said to be hurting pretty badly right now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. In addition to a stomach virus from this past week, Omega is also suffering from a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, an athletic hernia, and normal wear & tear on his knees.
WWEnodq.com

Kenny Omega said to be working through various injuries

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been dealing with various injuries as of late and has been in “a lot of pain” during recent matches. Omega was said to have sliced open his hand at the Double or Nothing PPV when he hit PAC with the AEW World Title and ended up needing seven stitches due to the incident. Meltzer noted that other injuries include “a deep bone bruise near his tailbone, the normal wear and tear on his knees and an athletic hernia.” On top of that, Omega was also suffering from a stomach virus.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kenny Omega on Having Friends at NXT

Kenny Omega is the current AEW World Champion. Kenny Omega is one of the top superstars in the world and he holds many prestigious titles. He even holds the Impact World Title and was at one time the most valuable free agent. He was one of AEW’s top signings during...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Stipulation Added For Impact “Against All Odds” Main Event, Venue Revealed

Tonight on Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Kenny Omega will put his Impact World Championship on the line against Moose at Daily’s Place, the home of All Elite Wrestling, this Saturday at Against All Odds. During the Summit, the President of AEW Tony Khan and the Executive Vice President...
WWE411mania.com

Kenny Omega on the Limits of AEW Working With Other Companies, Promotions Working Together

– The Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast recently interviewed AEW & Impact World champion Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Kenny Omega on the limits of AEW working with other companies: “I think there will always be limits. There will always be lines that you cannot cross. But I believe that there is a world, right place, right time, when you can see every company working together. And I don’t necessarily mean every company. I just mean if another wanted to work with another company, I think they’d be open to the idea. And I think again, this is a terrible thing to say, one of the reasons the Forbidden Door, quote unquote, was opened with New Japan, it was partly due to what we’re all struggling with right now, which is a pandemic.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Impact World Championship match changed at Against All Odds, winner to face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Impact World Championship match at Against All Odds has a new location. On Impact television tonight, Scott D’Amore and Tony Khan announced that the Kenny Omega vs. Moose championship main event would take place on Omega’s home turf at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. D’Amore also announced that the winner of that match would face Sami Callihan at Slammiversary in July.
WWElastwordonsports.com

Kenny Omega Retains IMPACT World Championship, Sami Callihan Fired

Kenny Omega retained his IMPACT World Championship at Against All Odds. The match took place at the home of All Elite Wrestling – Daily’s Place. Omega retained after the referee was accidentally knocked down. The Young Bucks then appeared and hit Moose with a BTE Trigger. They then helped Omega hit the One Winged Angel for the victory. As they celebrated, the lights went down and Sami Callihan appeared with a bat taking everyone down. Don Callis grabbed a mic to tried talking Sami out of the ring. Callihan refused to leave the ring, which caused Callis to fire Callihan from IMPACT Wrestling as the event went off the air.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Preview (6/17): “Against All Odds” Fallout, Sami Callihan’s Roster Status

After a turbulent ending at Against All Odds this past Saturday, we’ll find out where Sami Callihan’s position in the company stands tonight on Impact Wrestling. Last Saturday, Moose was cheated out of the main event for the Unified Impact World Championship as Kenny Omega’s allies, The Young Bucks, came to the champion’s aid to help him retain his prized possession. Minutes later, Callihan made his way out to even the odds against Omega and his minions. Because Callihan disobeyed his word of not appearing at Daily’s Place, he was ousted from his job with Impact by one of the Executive Vice Presidents, Don Callis.
WWE411mania.com

Kenny Omega Reportedly In A Lot Of Pain During Matches

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is ‘hurting pretty badly’ in recent weeks due to multiple injuries. At the AEW Fan Fest before Double or Nothing, he said that there are days he wakes up and walks around where he thinks it may be time to retire soon, as his body is ‘feeling worse.’ He added that having real fans in the building when he performs makes him feel better.