Hotworx joins the mix at Anaheim Hills Festival and invites guests to “earn the burn”

Anaheim Hills Festival, a regional lifestyle shopping center in Anaheim Hills, announced the addition of HOTWORX, a revolutionary new fitness center that helps guests maintain healthy lifestyles in just 15 to 30 minutes of time. The HOTWORX program combines infrared heat absorption with an isometric workout or a short high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session to help burn calories while detoxifying the body. The new 2,066-square-foot HOTWORX fitness studio, expected to open in late summer, will be located next to Petco.