WAYNE, PA — Cagent Vascular Inc., a developer of next-generation angioplasty balloons using proprietary serration technology, announced the investment of $9M by Sectoral Asset Management. Along with the investment, Marc-Andre Marcotte has joined the board of directors. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the commercialization and scaling of manufacturing for the Serranator® below-the-knee (BTK) product. Further uses of proceeds include expanding the product offering to include larger sizes to treat the above-the-knee arteries.