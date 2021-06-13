5 takeaways as Braves’ losing streak reaches four

The Atlanta Braves enter today's series finale with the Miami Marlins having lost four consecutive games, including the first two games of this series by a combined 8-5. The Marlins are -136 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta may have lost four straight, but a number of those losses could have gone the other way. Three of their last four losses have come by one run, so bettors may be enticed by Atlanta's +1.5 runline odds at -180 odds. Atlanta is 8-11 in one run games, and 30.6% of their games have been decided by one run. Miami has had just one home sweep this season, when they beat the Diamondbacks in three consecutive games from 5/4-5/6. Today's pitching matchup is Atlanta's Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA) against Miami's Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA).