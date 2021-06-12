'Graduates, you adapted': Lane Community College commencement goes virtual for second year
For the second year in a row, the global COVID-19 pandemic forced Lane Community College to have an online commencement after yet another semester of remote learning. After a year of wildfires, protests demanding racial justice and continued deaths and economic fallout from the pandemic, speakers at the 56th annual commencement ceremony focused their speeches around themes of resilience, grit and courage.www.registerguard.com