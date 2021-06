I promised my friend Catherine that I would walk naked down Whitehall with a flamethrower if her wedding had to be postponed again. I know, I know. Haven’t the British people suffered enough? But things have reached a point where the reluctance of the unelected junta of scientists and modellers to restore our precious liberties seems to call for a little light civil disobedience. If your columnist has to channel Lady Godiva and Arnie’s Terminator on June 21 (it will always be Freedom Day to me), well, you will bring me a lemon drizzle cake when I’m banged up in Holloway, won’t you?